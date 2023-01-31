Latest OnePlus security update bricking OnePlus 9/9 Pro devices

The latest OnePlus update for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro seems to be bricking the smartphones.

OnePlus published a post on its community forum yesterday, January 30th, warning OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users about the latest ‘OxygenOS 13 F.19 update.’

“During the initial rollout to a small subset of users, we noticed a few of them faced an issue where the update would not boot. To avoid having more users affected, we immediately stopped the rollout and started investigating the issue,” reads the post.

In essence, users aren’t able to boot up their device after the update, leaving the devices completely bricked. According to OnePlus, affected users should head to the nearest OnePlus service center. The staff there should be able to revert the affected devices to their pre-update state without any data loss.

“If you still see the update as available, please do not install it to avoid possibly being affected,” reads the blog post. “We are already working on a new build that will roll out to all users as soon as possible.”

According to 9to5Google, the security update was only rolling out in India, so Canadians shouldn’t be affected.

Source: OnePlus Via: 9to5Google