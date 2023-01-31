Ubisoft’s Valiant Hearts: Coming Home now available on mobile via Netflix

Ubisoft is launching Valiant Hearts: Coming Home on mobile exclusively for Netflix subscribers. In partnership with the streaming service, Netflix subscribers can access the sequel to 2014’s acclaimed Valiant Hearts: The Great War at no cost.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is developed by France-based mobile game studio Old Skull Games and published by Ubisoft. After nearly a decade, Valiant Hearts returns with a new story and character, but the same unique aesthetic. In the original, players took on the role of four characters during World War I. Much of the game is completed by solving puzzles rather than focusing on the traditional combat most war games focus on.

Netflix and @Ubisoft have teamed up to bring you Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, a brand new mobile game now available to download: https://t.co/Ev2gfizAA7 pic.twitter.com/H5DJ2oy8qz — Netflix (@netflix) January 31, 2023

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is set in 1917, shortly after The Great War. Once again, players take on the various roles of four characters. Fans of the original game may be delighted to see George enter the fray as a playable character this time around. Freddie and Anna are also due to return, as is the accompanying dog, Walt.

As seen in the trailer, each character crosses paths with one another throughout their journey.

Netflix’s gaming initiative offers a growing catalogue of games available to subscribers for free. Much like Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, these games are available to install on iOS and Android and access for as long as an active subscription is retained. Notable standouts include Oxenfree, Immortality, and Into the Breach.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: @Netflix