PlayStation says it’s ‘much easier’ now to buy a PS5 globally

At CES 2023, PlayStation said the long-running PS5 shortages had come to an end, and now, the company is reiterating that supply has improved considerably.

“To all our fans: thank you for your patience as we navigated unprecedented demand for the PS5 console amid global challenges,” wrote the company on its blog. “If you’re looking to purchase a PS5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally.”

Worldwide chip shortages coupled with strong demand made the PS5 difficult to purchase for many months following its November 2020 launch. These supply constraints affected not only production of the PS5, but also the manufacturing of Xbox Series X/S, smartphones, cars and more.

It should be noted that many markets, including the U.S. and U.K., Sony has a dedicated ‘PlayStation Direct’ website through which people can purchase the PS5. However, this site doesn’t service Canada, so you’ll have to check retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and Walmart if interested.

Elsewhere in the blog post, PlayStation detailed a new live-action PS5 ad campaign called “Live from PS5.” In it, PS5 games are seen in the real world through the lens of fictional news broadcasts. In one clip, Peter Parker and Miles Morales can be seen swinging through New York (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2), while another shows giant ‘Eikon’ creatures fighting in Japan (Final Fantasy XVI).

With the PS5’s added momentum and this new marketing campaign, it remains when PlayStation will hold another actual games showcase. Its last ‘State of Play’ event was in September and offered the last big look at God of War Ragnarök prior to its release. Currently, all eyes are on the aforementioned Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is confirmed to release in the fall, although actual gameplay has yet to be revealed. That said, PlayStation also has the PS VR2 coming on February 22nd.

Source: PlayStation