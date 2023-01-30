HomePod (2nd-Gen) won’t start shipping until late February, according to Apple

Apple’s new second-generation HomePod launches this week on February 3rd, and pre-orders are already available. However, the Cupertino, California-based company says that shipments won’t arrive until late February, even if you order now.

The announcement of the HomePod (2nd-Gen) came in fairly unexpectedly. Revealed earlier this month via a press release, Apple aims to revitalize its smart speaker ecosystem. Unfortunately, it appears that even though the launch is imminent, it may take buyers a few extra weeks to receive their online orders.

Apple’s website states that orders placed for the $399 HomePod (2nd-Gen) in ‘Midnight’ won’t arrive until February 22nd through March 1st. The ‘White’ colour option has a slightly better window of February 20th to February 22nd. However, this is all based on orders being placed today. This timeline could very well shift further past March 1st on orders placed between now and the February 3rd launch.

The arrival of a new HomePod is a bit surprising. The first model launched in 2018. However, upon the introduction of its entry-level counterpart, the HomePod mini, in 2020, Apple discontinued the original. Many believed that the HomePod’s legacy would continue as the mini. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

The 2nd-Gen HomePod is said to feature rich deep bass and high frequencies. Apple is using a custom-engineered high-excursion woofer, built-in bass EQ mic, and beamforming array of five tweeters to provide an elevated listening experience. The device also supports Apple’s S7 chipset, the same as Apple Watch Series 7.

HomePod can integrate into an entertainment space, compatible with Apple TV 4K. This can help create a hands-free home theatre experience, where users can control playback and device navigation with voice commands. Additionally, HomePod features Find My support. Siri can provide the location of a user’s Apple device or the location of family members. Plus, Siri can also control music apps by searching artists, songs, genres and playback.

It’s worth noting that the Apple website currently states that in-store pick-up is unavailable. However, there’s no telling whether select Apple Stores will have the HomePod in stock between launch and March.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple