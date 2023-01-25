What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late January, early February

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves spanning the first and second halves of the month, but this time, the list begins at the end of January and spills over into early February. It seems like Xbox held the list for the special January 25th announcements that the GoldenEye remaster is coming this week and The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks’ new game, Hi-Fi Rush, is actually launching on the 25th.

Read on for the full list. Note: ‘Cloud’ refers to a game that can be streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming to a variety of devices, including Android and iOS.

Hi-Fi Rush (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — January 25th

GoldenEye 007 (Console) — January 27th

Roboquest (Game Preview) (Console) — January 30th

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Cloud and Console) — January 31st

Inkulinati (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) — January 31st

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R (Cloud, Console, and PC) — January 31st

Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) — February 2nd

Grid Legends (Cloud) [EA Play] — February 2nd

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) — February 7th

Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving the Xbox Game Pass catalogue:

Donut County (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (Console and PC)

Telling Lies (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Worms WMD (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game on the service and keep playing even after it leaves the catalogue.

An Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month for either Console or PC, while a $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate membership includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Find out what came to Game Pass earlier this month here.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox