Twitter will soon remember which feed you like to browse on

Twitter has been adamant about pushing its algorithmic Home Feed since Elon Musk took over the company. The ‘For You’ timeline, which shows your feed as an algorithmic timeline of accounts you follow with other accounts mixed in, rolled out to Anroid last week, while it has been available on iOS and Twitter web for the most part of January.

However, Twitter users have been pushing back, and the company has been forced to make changes to its platform.

Currently, all devices Twitter runs on feature two tabs on the homepage — ‘For you’ and ‘Following.’ The ‘Following’ Tab shows your feed in chronological order from the accounts that you follow. Upon rolling out the new feed, Twitter also removed the ‘Sparkle’ icon that let you switch between your default feeds, which means all users were stuck on the ‘For You’ feed as their default feed, no matter which feed they browsed on the last time they used Twitter.

Users were undoubtedly unhappy about the change, and Musk took notice. In a Twitter post, he announced that Twitter’s next update will add a feature that will remember whether you were on ‘For You’ or ‘Following’ before closing the app. The next time you open the app/webpage, the default feed will be the one you last used. As of January 25th, 12:40 am ET, this feature is already live on Twitter Web.

Next Twitter update will remember whether you were on For You (ie recommended), Following or list you made & stop switching you back to recommended tweets — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

The feature will makes its way to iOS and Android in the coming days.

