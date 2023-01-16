Koodo, Virgin offer $10/mo discount for 12 months for Lunar New Year

Koodo and Virgin Plus have joined Fido in offering a $10/mo discount for 12 months on select plans to celebrate Lunar New Year.

Rogers flanker brand Fido first rolled out the discount on January 13th, and the other providers added similar discounts over the weekend.

Telus flanker brand Koodo will apply the $10/mo credit on plans $55/mo or higher. Koodo’s website also advertises that it will waive the $50 connection fee, although it’s worth noting that Koodo (as well as most other wireless providers in Canada) waive the connection fee for online orders already.

Koodo plans are as follows:

$55/mo 8GB ($45/mo with the discount)

$60/mo 10GB ($50/mo with the discount)

$65/mo 15GB ($55/mo with the discount)

It’s worth noting that Koodo only offers the discount on bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) plans, so if you want to get a phone, you can’t benefit from the deal.

As for Bell flanker brand Virgin Plus, it also offers the $10/mo credit for 12 months on $55/mo+ plans:

$55/mo 8GB ($45/mo with the discount)

$60/mo 10GB ($50/mo with the discount)

$65/mo 15GB ($55/mo with the discount)

Likewise, Virgin only offers the discounted price for BYOP plans, and it also specifies on its website that the discounted plans are available for “new activations only.”

You can check out Koodo’s plans here, Virgin’s plans here, or learn more about the Fido offer here.