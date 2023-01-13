Fido discounts select plans by $10/mo for Lunar New Year

Rogers flanker brand Fido is offering a $10/mo discount for 12 months on select plans for Lunar New Year.

The offer is available through a promo code, although it was auto-applied when I loaded up Fido’s plan page. The code applies the discount to the following plans:

$55/mo 8GB ($45/mo after discount)

$60/mo 10GB ($50/mo after discount)

$65/mo 15GB ($55/mo after discount)

While not quite as good as some of the offers available during Black Friday and Boxing Week, $10 off each month is better than nothing.

At the time of writing, Koodo and Virgin Plus had not rolled out a similar discount.

You can view Fido’s plans here.