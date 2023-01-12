Apple AirPods are up to 18 percent off today

If you’re looking to drown out the noise while you workout, or at home or on the way to work, Apple is having a rare sale on its AirPods lineup.

You can now score the Apple AirPods Max for $728.40, which brings $50 back into your pocket. While these were released in 2020, it’s a great piece of tech that has impressive sound and a great build quality. Check out our review here.

In addition, a standard today for in-ear earbuds, the AirPods (2nd Generation) is at a low price of $147, which is a savings of 18 percent.

Check out these deals and others from Amazon here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada