University of Waterloo leads consortium protecting Canada’s national security through 5G

The University of Waterloo is working to develop secure 5G mobile networks that will aid Canada’s security and defence.

A team of computer scientists at the university is leading the project. It includes partners from École de technologie supérieure in Montréal, University of Regina, BlackBerry, NoviFlow, Rockport Networks and Rogers.

The consortium will create AI systems, among other technologies, to detect cyberattacks on 5G slices in real-time and respond to ensure the network stays secure.

“The goal of the consortium is to deploy 5G network slices that not only have high performance, flexibility and reliability but also have increased security levels required for critical applications,” Dr. Raouf Boutaba, the principal investigator for the project, said.

Funding for the $1.5 million project is provided by the Department of National Defence.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: University of Waterloo