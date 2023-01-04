Tesla files trademark to make electric motors for boats and planes [Update]

Update 04/01/2023 7 pm ET: As revealed by Bloomberg, it turns out that the application to extend Tesla’s trademark for use in planes and boats was filed by a Tesla fan who has no formal affiliation with Tesla whatsoever.

The self-proclaimed fan of Tesla who extended the application is named Jerome Eady, and according to him, he intended to help Tesla by proactively filing the application after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the Cybertruck might be usable as a boat.

Check the Bloomberg report here. Original story below:

Tesla has reportedly recently filed a trademark for producing electric motors for various modes of transportation, including airplanes and boats.

The trademark, which went largely unnoticed, was filed last week, and was reportedly filed under a “not for land vehicles” category, as reported by Electrek.

The definition of this category in the filing is somewhat unclear. Still, it does extend the company’s trademark on electric motors to “motors for airplanes,” “boat motors,” and “electric motors for toys.”

The trademark, as filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, reads the following:

TESLA™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of asynchronous motors not for land vehicles; Motors for airplanes; Motors, namely, synchronous motors not for land vehicles; Permanent magnet motors; Boat motors; Drive system having two or more synchronous motors coupled through clutches to drive a common load; Electric motors for toys; Linear motors.

Yes, but still a bit too limited on range. That will change in coming years as battery energy density improves. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 29, 2019

Musk has said in the past that once manufacturers can improve battery energy density, planes and other non-land vehicles would also be able to operate off of a battery. However, they’re “still a bit too limited on range.” This was back in 2019. Four years later, the trademark filing doesn’t necessarily mean that Tesla is ready to develop electric planes and boats, but it is taking a step in the right direction.

It’s worth noting that completely electric boats already exist, while most battery-operated planes are still in prototype.

It could also just be that Tesla has filed the trademark to future-proof its plans, and that it doesn’t intend to do any development on “motors for airplanes,” “boat motors,” and “electric motors for toys” at the moment.

