Belkin to utilize recycled plastics in popular products

Belkin is refreshing its accessories lineup of power products by adding environmentally friendly materials to some of its bestsellers.

Popular wireless chargers, power banks, wall chargers, and car chargers will soon contain 73-75 percent post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR) and plastic-free packaging. PCR turns used plastic headed to landfills into new products.

The change will apply to the following products:

The move is expected to save 7,000 metric tons of carbon emissions and reduce the products’ overall CO2-eq emissions by 67 percent.

The company says there will be “little difference” between its original products and those made with PCR.

Environmentally friendly products have become a trend in the industry. Apple has plans to make its entire product lineup carbon neutral by 203o. Several of its newer products, like the Apple Watch Ultra, are made with recycled materials.

Samsung has set a 2050 deadline to reach net zero emissions. Targeting its Device eXperience (DX) division first, the company says its working on a system that will reuse extracted minerals collected from waste batteries.

Image credit: Belkin

Source: Belkin