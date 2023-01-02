Samsung’s new oven uses AI to recommend cooking temperatures

It’s rare that a smart appliance actually feels smart, and that will likely still be the case for Samsung’s upcoming Bespoke AI Oven.

For example, my LG ThinQ dishwasher is smart but I can’t turn it on remotely. All its internet connectivity is good for is downloading custom washing cycles and recommending me to buy some specific rinse agent through incessant notifications.

That hasn’t stopped appliance makers from including Wi-Fi in appliances, however. This is where Samsung’s pre-CES reveal of the Bespoke AI Oven comes in. According to Samsung, the AI Oven is capable of automatically recognizing what you’ve asked it to cook and set the appropriate temperature, time and mode. It even includes “burn detection” in the EU, according to the company’s press release.

This AI recognition is powered by an internal camera that recognizes “80 different dishes and ingredients.” There’s also a 7-inch touchscreen (because every stove needs a massive touchscreen) that allows users to adjust settings and features manually. It’s worth noting that features seem to be region-specific given the European version of the Bespoke AI Oven can recognize 106 dishes, 26 more than its U.S. counterpart.

As you may have guessed, the AI oven’s camera can also be used to livestream the inside of your oven to social media as well as check on your cooking without opening the door. As expected, Samsung says that this feature is “great for content creators and avid chefs who want to share their dishes.”

Finally, an oven for Twitch streamers — just what the world needed.

Samsung says it plans to launch the Bespoke AI Oven in the U.S. and the EU in Q3 2023. It’s unclear how much the oven will cost or it if will release in Canada. In other CES 2022 Samsung news, the company also recently revealed a 57-inch curved monitor.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung