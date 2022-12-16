Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in January 2023

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in January 2023.

You can view the full list of content below:

January 2

The Head Season 2 (6×50, Drama, Hulu Japan and The Mediapro Studio, Spain) *Exclusive English Canadian Premiere*

The Simple Life (6×60, Factual, Five Mile Films, UK) *Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Around The World In 80 Days

Family Fuel Canada (New episodes)

Murdoch Mysteries (New episodes)

January 3

This Hour has 22 Minutes (New episodes)

Son of a Critch (New episode)

Workin’ Moms (New episodes)

Catastrophe (New episodes)

January 4

Still Standing (New episodes)

Run The Burbs (New episodes)

Pretty Hard Cases (New episodes)

January 6

Death And Nightingales (3×60, Drama, The Imaginarium, UK) *Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Escape to the Country Season 28(a) (27×60, Lifestyle, Boundless, UK) *Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Harpoon (1×83, Horror/Comedy, directed by Rob Grant, Canada)

Stuff The British Stole

Marketplace (New episodes)

The Nature of Things (New episodes)

The Fifth Estate (New episodes)

January 8

Heartland (New episodes)

The Case Against Cosby (Canadian original documentary)

January 11

I Hate You (6×30, Comedy, Popper Pictures and Big Talk Productions, UK) *Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

January 12

Bollywed

January 13

Bumo Season 3 (10×30, Comedy/Drama, Roadshow Rough Diamond, Australia) *Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

The U.S. & The Holocaust (6×60, directed by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein, USA)

Falling (1×112, Drama, directed by Viggo Mortensen, Canada/UK)

January 15

Doug And The Slugs And Me (Canadian original documentary)

January 16

Grand Designs New Zealand Season 7 (8×60, Lifestyle, Fremantle Australia, New Zealand) *Canadian Premiere*

January 18

Jamie & Jimmy’s Food Fight Club Season 8 (10×60, Lifestyle, Fresh One Productions, UK)

January 20

Hammer (1×82, Drama, directed by Christian Sparkes, Canada)

January 22

Offside: The Harold Ballard Story (Canadian original documentary)

January 23

Chateau DIY Season 5(a) (15×60, Lifestyle, Spark Media Partners, UK) *Exclusive Canadian Premiere*



January 25

Casual Season 4 (8×30, Comedy, Casual Productions, USA)

Finding Aicha (1×25, directed by Myriam François, UK/France) *World Premiere*

January 27

Paraiso Season 2 (8×50, Drama/Sci-Fi, Moviestar + and The Mediapro Studio, Spain) *Exclusive English Canadian Premiere*

How To Lose Everything: The Series (5×7, Animated, One Foot Tapping Media Inc., Canada)

Crisis (1×118, Drama/Thriller, directed by Nicholas Jarecki, Canada/Belgium)

January 29

Unloved: Huronia’s Forgotten Children (Canadian original documentary)

CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

Image credit: CBC