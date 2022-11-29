fbpx
Resources

New on CBC Gem in December 2022

Scarborough's own Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes) hosts a new docuseries about the impact of cartoons

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Nov 29, 20226:32 PM EST
0 comments
Stay Tooned Eric Bauza Tara Strong

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in December 2022.

Highlights include a variety of programming in honour of this month’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities and Stay Tooned, a new docuseries about the impact of cartoons featuring prolific Scarborough voice actor Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes).

See below for the full list:

December 1st

  • Augmented
  • Double Tap TV (Season 3)
  • Ellie Simmons: A World Without Dwarfism
  • Four Senses (Season 4)
  • Hawking: Can You Hear Me?
  • Nadiya’s Everyday Baking
  • Ralph & Katie

December 2nd

  • My Old School
  • Question Team
  • Sisi
  • Stay Tooned

December 3rd

  • Latecomers

December 4th

  • W1A (Season 1)

December 5th

  • Avoidance

December 7th

  • Friday Night Dinner (Season 3)

December 8th

  • The History of Comedy (Season 2)

December 9th

  • Kid Sister

December 12th

  • The Christmas Checklist
  • Christmas Reservations
  • A Very Nutty Christmas
  • W1A (Season 2)

December 13th

  • Escape to the Country (Season 27b)

December 14th

  • Friday Night Dinner (Season 4)

December 16th

  • The Fall of the American Empire

December 18th

  • My Salinger Year

December 19th

  • W1A (Season 3)

December 22nd

  • Call the Midwife (Season 11)

December 27th

  • Jamie and Jimmy’s Festive Feast

December 28th

  • The Great British Baking Show (Season 12 New Year Special)

Additionally, the CBC teased that Death and NightingalesBump (Season 3) and The U.S. & the Holocaust are coming to CBC Gem in January.

CBC Gem is free with ads or $4.99/month for ad-free streaming.

Image credit: Eric Bauza

Comments