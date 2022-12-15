Sasktel Boxing Week deals: save on Galaxy Z Flip 4, iPhone, and more

Saskatchewan-based regional provider Sasktel rolled out its Boxing Week deals with discounts on devices, accessories, and more. Check out the highlights below:

Other deals include savings on accessories when you buy multiple (one for 10 percent off, two for 15 percent off, three for 25 percent off).

Sasktel is offering up to $600 in in-store credit when customers trade in their old devices.

Those looking for deals on TV or internet can also take advantage of discounts from Sasktel. The provider is offering prices as low as $59.95/mo for 24 months when bundled with wireless, plus Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first year with $100 internet bonus credit. On the TV side, customers can get Sasktel’s maxTV for as low as $35/mo when bundled with internet and wireless, plus a $50 maxTV bonus credit.

You can learn more about Sasktel’s Boxing Week deals here, or check out some of the best carrier offers here.