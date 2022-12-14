Samsung launches its 2022 Boxing Week sale: $800 off Galaxy Flip 3 Bespoke Edition

Samsung’s Boxing Week deals are already available, offering discounts on smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and more.

The most notable deal is on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. Although this is last year’s Flip model, the upgrade to the Flip 4 is negligible. The BeSpoke variants of the handset are customizable and allow you to create your own unique foldable smartphone.

For example, you can make the top half of the handset pink and the bottom blue. These mobile deals are available until January 5th:

Below are all of the offers:

These wearables are available at a discounted rate until December 29th:

There’s also a 65-inch 2022 The Frame Art Mode that cost $2,099.99 but typically costs $2,699. This deal is only available until December 15th.

And until January 5th, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro will be up to $350 off (depending on the model).

When you purchase a 43-inch 2022 The Frame Art Mode, you can also save $1,000 on a 36-inch Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub until December 21st.

You can check out the complete list of offers on Samsung’s website.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Samsung