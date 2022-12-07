Password manager Bitwarden adds passwordless login option

Password manager Bitwarden is the latest to join the passwordless craze. Bitwarden users can start using the mobile app to authenticate themselves when accessing their web vault.

Bitwarden detailed the new feature in a blog post (via Android Police), which appears as a button on Bitwarden’s log-in page. Clicking the ‘Log in with device’ button sends a prompt through the Bitwarden app on your smartphone where you can authenticate the request and unlock your vault. Of course, before this will work, users need to download the Bitwarden mobile app (available free on iOS and Android), log into the app, and turn on ‘Approve login requests’ in the security section of the app’s settings.

Moreover, Bitwarden recommends extending the passwordless experience to your smartphone by enabling things like ‘Unlock with Biometrics,’ which lets people open their vaults using their smartphone’s biometric security, such as scanning a fingerprint or using Face ID.

For those wondering how Bitwarden keeps everything secure without needing a password, the company details several security practices at work in passwordless authentication. That includes end-to-end encryption (E2EE), a unique fingerprint phrase that identifies the login request, and support for two-factor authentication (2Fa). Plus, Bitwarden says the feature will only work with recognized devices, such as a browser you’ve logged into before.

Bitwarden is the latest password manage to offer a passwordless method of logging in. Toronto-based 1Password has added passwordless login option recently. Microsoft has been pushing passwordless for a while, and earlier this year Apple and Google committed to supporting passwordless login as well.

In other Bitwarden news, the password manager recently announced it would be available in the DuckDuckGo browser for Mac. You can learn more about that here.

Source: Bitwarden Via: Android Police