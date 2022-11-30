Apple discounts AirPods, MacBooks, Watch on Amazon in latest sale

Apple has cut the pricing on several items in its tech arsenal on Amazon. If you’re looking for MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watch, or keyboards, check out the discounts below:
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case for $209 (save $20)
- Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] for $759 (save $201)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm] for $339 (save $30)
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) [GPS + Cellular 40mm] for $329 (save $100)
- 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch) for $2,749 (Save $400)
- Magic Keyboard – US English for $94 (save $25)
- Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for $124 (save $25)
- Apple Magic Mouse (Wireless, Rechargable) for $79 (save $9)
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $642 (save $130)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada