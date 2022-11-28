MagSafe charging is more efficient on the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple’s MagSafe made a comeback in 2020 with the iPhone 12. MagSafe’s functionality, which allows a wide range of accessories to magnetically quick-attach to the back of iPhone 12 and later released devices, is primarily used for charging.

While Apple didn’t mention if it had made any improvements to MagSafe compatibility when it released the iPhone 13 series and the iPhone 14 series, YouTube channel ChargerLAB has released a comparison video showcasing MagSafe charging on an iPhone 13 Pro Max and an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

While not much has changed in the base technology, the experiment found that the newer iPhones can use the MagSafe charger more efficiently than older MagSafe-compatible iPhones. Folks at ChargerLAB used the MagSafe chargers from Apple running ‘firmware 247.0.0.0,’ while both iPhones were running iOS 16.

The difference between the charging performance of both devices was relatively small. The iPhone 14 Pro Max took two hours and 18 minutes to reach 100 percent battery, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max took two hours and 26 minutes.

Since there is no difference in battery capacity between the two devices, ChargerLAB deciphered that the new thermal cooling system in the iPhone 14 Pro Max “has played a critical role in improving the overall stability and speed of MagSafe charging.”

Watch the ChargerLAB video below:

The MagSafe charger costs $55 at the Apple Store, while MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Duo Charger cost $119 and $169, respectively.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: ChargerLAB Via: 9to5Mac