Amazon offering rare $20 discount on Switch games like Smash Bros., Mario Kart

Amazon Canada has several Nintendo Switch games for $20 off, including a few that rarely drop in price.

Most notably, two of the Switch’s top-selling games, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, are among the deals:

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)

Splatoon 2 — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)

The full list of deals can be found here.

Image credit: Nintendo

Via: Lbabinz