These are a few of the better Black Friday smartphone deals

Amid the madness of Black Friday, a few smartphone deals from wireless providers stand out from the rest. Below you can find a few highlights:

First up, the $9/mo Pixel 7 deal is still ongoing at several carriers.

Bell offering free AirPods (2nd Gen) with iPhone 14.

Get iPhone 13 at Rogers for $0 down and either $20/mo financing or $0/mo financing with Upfront Edge.

Pixel 7 Pro $0 down, $16.12/mo financing with Upfront Edge at Rogers.

Bell: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $0 down, $20.71/mo financing with Device Return Option.

Bell: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – $0 down, $15/mo financing with Device Return Option.

Samsung Galaxy S22 – $0 down, $20/mo Tab + get free Galaxy Buds2 earbuds at Koodo.

Google Pixel 6a – $0 down, $0/mo Tab at Koodo.

iPhone 13 – $0 down, $20/mo financing at Virgin Plus.

Motorola Edge 2022 – $0 down, $10/mo financing + get free Verve Buds 120 at Virgin Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – $0 down, $14.58/mo financing at Fido.

iPhone 13 – $0 down, $30/mo financing at Fido.

iPhone 14 – $0 down, $24/mo with TradeUp on a $45/mo plan at Freedom.

Pixel 7 – $0 down, $10/mo with TradeUp on a $35/mo plan at Freedom.

You can check out other ongoing Black Friday deals at carriers here and tech retailers here.