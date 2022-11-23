Got World Cup fever? FIFA 23 is 50 percent off for Black Friday

The World Cup is here, and that means suddenly, there’s far more interest in soccer football video games than there typically would be with a normal FIFA release.

With that in mind, if you’re on the hunt for a great deal on EA Vancouver’s FIFA 23, we have you covered.

Below are the deals and offers on FIFA 23 we’ve been able to find:

On Amazon, FIFA 23 is on sale on sale for $44.96 (50 percent off, regular $89.96) on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, $39.95 (50 percent off) on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and 34.95 (36 percent off) on the Nintendo Switch.

Walmart is also offering the game for the same price, alongside Best Buy. The soccer game is also on sale digitally in the Xbox Store ($53.99), PlayStation Store ($47.99) and Steam (PC – $53.99). And if you’re okay with sticking with last year’s FIFA 22, you could always pay $11.99 to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass and play the game through EA Play.

FIFA 23 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch and PC.

For a round-up of all of our Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find all of the top deals at Canadian retailers here.

Image credit: EA