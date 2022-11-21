HP’s Black Friday flyer discounts PCs, laptops, peripherals and more

HP’s Black Friday sale flyer, as seen on RedFlagDeals, reveals a ton of solid laptop and PC deals with up to 70 discounts.

The flyer indicates that HP’s Black Friday deals start today, Monday, November 21st, though some deals are not live yet, and would likely go live in the second half of the day. Subsequently, the deals end on Monday, November 28th.

Check out the deals below:

Laptops and PCs

HP 15-ef2024ca FHD laptop with Microsoft 365 Personal for 1 year: $799.99 (regularly $929.99)

HP Chromebook x360 14b-cb0020ca: $499.99 (regularly $649.99)

HP Pavilion Gaming TG01-2019 Desktop – 4GB Radeon RX5500 Graphics: $899.99 (regularly $1,239.99)

OMEN 27i QHD 1440p 165Hz IPS Gaming Monitor: $599.99 (regularly $799.99)

HP Pavilion Laptop 15-eh2008ca: $799.99 (regularly $1,049.99)

OMEN by HP 15-en1008ca FHD Gaming laptop – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060: $1,499.99 (regularly $1.749.99)

HP 17-cn0008ca FHD laptop: $849.99 (regularly $999.99)

HP ENVY 17-cr0008ca touchscreen laptop: $1,499.99 (regularly $1,749.99)

HP Spectre x360 14-ef0020ca Convertible Laptop + 3 Year Warranty with Accidental Damage Protection and LoJack: $2,069.99 (regularly $2,319.99)

HP 15-dy3008ca HD laptop: $399.99 (regularly $529.99)

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 15-er1020ca: $1,149.99 (regularly $1,349.99)

HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 Laptop 15-ey0008ca: $1,099.99 (regularly $1,299.99)

HP ENVY Laptop 17-cr0010ca: $1,199.99 (regularly $1,399.99)

HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-3009: $859.99 (regularly $934.99)

OMEN by HP 15-en1008ca FHD Gaming laptop – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060: $1,499.99 (regularly $1,749.99)

OMEN 25L Desktop GT12-1159: $1,499.99 (regularly $1,699.99)

OMEN by HP 45L Gaming Desktop GT22-0094: $3,659.99 (regularly $5,059.99)

OMEN 40L Desktop GT21-0074: $2,599.99 (regularly $3,384.99)

Peripherals

HP 450 Programmable Wireless Keyboard: $17.99 (regularly $60.75)

HyperX Pulsefire Haste – Gaming Mouse (Black): $39.99 (regularly $69.99)

HyperX Alloy Origins Core – Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – HX Red: $69.99 (regularly $124.99)

HP 650 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: $44.99 (regularly $80.99)

HP 935 Creator Wireless Mouse: $99 (regularly $135)

HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W with HDMI Adapter: $299.99 (regularly $472.47)

HP Z3700 Black Onyx Wireless Mouse G2: $8.89 (regularly $29.69)

Check out the full flyer here, and head to the HP sale page by clicking here.

For a round-up of all of our Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find all of the top deals at Canadian retailers here.

Source: RedFlagDeals