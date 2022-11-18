Best Buy’s biggest Black Friday sale is live now: M1 MacBook Air/Pro, Xbox Series S, Meta Quest 2 and more

After teasing its Black Friday pricing for several products last week, the retailer’s main Black Friday deal with over a thousand products is live now!

The promotion includes solid discounts on Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pros, Google smart home tech, Logitech’s peripherals and Nanoleaf’s smart lights.

Check out some solid deals from the promotion below:

WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0140HBK-NESE) – Black: $279.99 (save $120)

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch w/ Touch ID (Fall 2020) – Gold (Apple M1 Chip / 256GB SSD / 8GB RAM): $1,149.99 (save $150)

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch w/ Touch ID (Fall 2020) – Space Grey (Apple M1 Chip / 256GB SSD / 8GB RAM) – En: $1,149.99 (save $150)

Dyson V10 Animal+ Cordless Stick Vacuum – Sprayed Nickel/Iron: $649.99 (save $100)

Meta Quest 2 128GB VR Headset with Touch Controllers & Resident Evil 4: $469.99 (save $60)

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 64GB with Wi-Fi (9th Generation) – Space Grey: $379.99 (save $70)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (GPS) 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey: $324.99 (save $65)

Xbox Series S 512GB Console – Holiday Edition: $309.99 (save $70)

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) – Space Grey (Apple M1 Pro Chip / 512GB SSD / 16GB RAM) – English: $2,749.99 (save $400)

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) – Space Grey (Apple M1 Pro Chip / 512GB SSD / 16GB RAM) – English: $2,199.99 (save $300)

Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Laser Mouse – Graphite: $79.99 (save $20)

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Bluetooth Darkfield Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $30)

Razer DeathAdder V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $39.99 (save $39)

Corsair K70 Rapidfire RGB MK.2 Backlit Low Profile Mechanical Cherry MX Speed Gaming Keyboard – Eng: $149.99 (save $90)

Razer Level Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Mousepad: $59.99 (save $40)

Ring Wired Indoor 1080p HD IP Camera – White: $59.99 (save $20)

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera – White – 4 Pack: $399.99 (save $200)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 2 Pack – White: $339.99 (save $100)

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker – Chalk: $69.99 (save $60)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Alexa – Charcoal: $44.99 (save $30)

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels: $199.99 (save $80)

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker with GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & 6-Months Premium – Steel Blue: $129.99 (save $70)

Garmin Instinct 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Graphite: $199.99 (save $30)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $479.99 (save $80)

Celestron Travel Scope 70 DX 22035 70 x 400mm Refractor Telescope: $129.99 (save $70)

Segway Ninebot eKickScooter Zing C8 Kids Electric Scooter (10km Range / 16km/h Top Speed) – Light Grey: $249.99 (save $80)

It’s worth noting that the products mentioned above have varying ‘sale end’ dates. If you’re going to sit on the idea of purchasing something, note the sale end date and keep it in mind to avoid missing out on Black Friday pricing.

Check out Best Buy’s complete Black Friday sale here.

For a round-up of all of our Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find all of the top deals at Canadian retailers here.

