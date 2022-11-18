Google Maps now shows where you can charge your EV the fastest

Electric vehicle (EV) users in Canada who favour Google Maps already have the ability to locate chargers near them.

But in its recent update, the tech giant is now showing EV drivers where the fastest chargers are located.

To access the feature, search “EV charging stations” and pick the “fast charge” filter. Google Maps will show users stations that have chargers 50kW or higher.

Users can also select the type of charger they need under “your plugs.” Along with “fast charge,” the filter will show you the closest fast charge areas for your EV.

The feature is available on Android and iOS.

Source: Google