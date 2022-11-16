Vidéotron Black Friday deals include discounts on phones, TV and more

Quebecor-owned Vidéotron dropped its Black Friday deals with discounts on phones, home internet, and more.
Phones
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – $0/mo with select 24-month plans and the Take-back credit
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – $5/mo with select 24-month plans and the Take-back credit
- iPhone 13 – $0/mo with select 24-month plans and the Take-back credit
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – $0 down, $35/mo with Take-back credit
- Pixel 6a – $0 down, $10/mo for 24 months
- TCL 30 5G – $0 down, $13.25/mo for 24 months
Vidéotronis also offers a $120 “annual discount for life” when customers bundle mobile and internet services.
Internet
Speaking of internet, Vidéotron highlights the following ‘deals,’ although they don’t appear to be significantly different from usual offerings:
- Hybrid Fibre 30 – $45/mo (save $20) for 30Mbps download speed and unlimited data
- Helix 30 – $50/mo, 30Mbps download and 10Mbps upload with unlimited data
- Helix 400 – $70/mo, 400Mbps download with unlimited data
TV
Vidéotron highlights two TV deals on its Black Friday page, both of which are internet and TV bundles. First is ‘Club illico’ and ‘Vrai’ with Hybrid Fibre internet for $72/mo. Vidéotron says the bundle saves customers $35/mo, but Club illico and Vrai are only bundled for 12 months.
The other deal is $84/mo for ‘Helix TV + Internet,’ which once again includes Club illico and Vrai for 12 months.