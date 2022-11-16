Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tablet and monitors discounted for Black Friday

With Black Friday almopst here, Samsung is stepping up to the plate with several notable discounts. If you’re looking for smartphones, tablet, or monitors, check out all the deals below:
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) Pink Gold 64GB Androijavascript:void(0)d Tablet for $259.99 (Save 21%)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) Grey 32GB Android Tablet for $219.99 (Save 12%)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14″ Laptop – Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c for $299.99 (Save 20%)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go S-Mode 14″ Laptop for $299.99 (Save 16%)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Lavender 128GB for $639 (save 17%)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Graphite 256GB for $729 (save 14%)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Graphite 128GB for $639 (save 12%)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Black) for $97.98 (save 51%)
- Samsung 32″ FHD Freesync 1500R Curved Monitor for $342.29 (save 9%)
- Samsung 24″ LED-Lit Monitor 75Hz for $129.99 (Save 7%)
- Samsung LC27F396FHNXZA 27-Inch 1800R Curved Monitor for $208 (save 37%)
Source: Amazon Canada