Shoppers Drug Mart offers AirPods Pro with $100 gift card for Black Friday

Shoppers Drug Mart is getting ready for Black Friday with a few choice tech deals. However, the store’s deals start on Saturday, November 19th and continue through Sunday, so you can’t capitalize on them just yet.

The best deals include a 65-inch 4K TV starting at $499 and 1st-Gen AirPods Pro discounted to $279. To sweeten the deal, both items also come with a $100 Shoppers gift card.

Following that, the Xbox Series S is dropping down to $319 and comes with a $25 gift card. The 2nd generation AirPods are priced at $179 and come with a $75 gift card.

Other deals include discounts on Xbox Series X/S controllers ($59) and the new PlayStation DualSense controller ($64).

The “wait, there’s more” moment of this deal hasn’t happened yet, but savvy shoppers in the RedFlagDeals forums are predicting a bonus deal in the PC Optimum app. Ideally, it will net people another 20,000 points or so for spending over $75. That said, we won’t know if this is true until the weekend.

Last year on Black Friday, Shoppers offered a bonus redemption event that featured decent discounts for people looking to buy items with points. It’s unclear if this deal will return in 2022.

You can view your full local Shoppers flyer here.

Source: Shopper Dug Mart Via: RedFlagDeals