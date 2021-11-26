Shoppers Black Friday Bonus Redemption Event is live now

Shoppers Drug Mart is currently running a new Black Friday ‘Bonus Redemption Event’ until December 1st.
On a normal day, 70,000 PC Optimum points would account for $70 when you purchase something, but during Bonus Redemption Event, 70,000 points will give you $100, equivalent to 100,000 points.
Similarly, redeeming 130,000 points will net you $200 in value and 250,000 points will be equivalent to $400.
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell: $199.99 (regularly $299.99)
- Kobo Nia eReader: $109.99 (regularly $139.99)
- Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch: $169.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Garmin Vivosmart 4 Fitness tracker: $159.99 (regularly $179.99)
- Nintendo Switch Just Dance 2022: $39.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Xbox F1 2021: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Nest Mini 2nd Generation: $34.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Xbox Madden NFL 22: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Xbox NHL 22: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- PlayStation Fifa 22: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- PlayStation 5 Far Cry 6: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat: $129.99 (regularly $179.99)
- Chromecast HDMI Streaming Media Player 3rd Generation: $29.99 (regularly $39.99)
Find more gadgets, appliances and games on sale here
Image credit: Shutterstock
Source: Shopper’s Drug Mart