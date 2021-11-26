Shoppers Black Friday Bonus Redemption Event is live now

Shoppers Drug Mart is currently running a new Black Friday ‘Bonus Redemption Event’ until December 1st.

On a normal day, 70,000 PC Optimum points would account for $70 when you purchase something, but during Bonus Redemption Event, 70,000 points will give you $100, equivalent to 100,000 points.

Similarly, redeeming 130,000 points will net you $200 in value and 250,000 points will be equivalent to $400.