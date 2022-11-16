Musk to fire employees unwilling to sign contract to work ‘long hours at high intensity’

Two weeks after Elon Musk issued mass layoffs at Twitter, it seems like the company’s workforce will continue to shrink as Musk looks to build “Twitter 2.0.”

In a midnight email, Musk told employees to indicate their willingness to “work long hours at high intensity.” Employees who don’t sign on by 5pm on Thursday will be fired and receive three months’ severance.

“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore,” the email, published by The Verge, states.

“This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

The email comes after the chaotic launch and un-launch of Twitter Blue. The $10/month subscription gave people access to the blue verified checkmark, which quickly created an avenue for impersonated accounts. One of these accounts impersonated Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

However, this is something Twitter’s trust and safety team warned Musk about, to no success.

What Twitter 2.0 entirely consistents of isn’t clear at this point, but if Musk’s past actions are any indication, expect a chaotic experience.

