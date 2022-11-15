Disney+ lands on Shaw TV/Shaw Stream, free with select bundles

Shaw TV and Shaw Stream customers can now access Disney+ through both platforms.

Further, new customers on select plans tied to Shaw TV or Shaw Stream can get Disney+ for free for up to 24 months. Disney+ typically costs $11.99 per month, which means this deal offers $287.76 in savings.

The app is also compatible with Shaw’s voice remote, allowing subscribers to perform voice searches.

As first reported by iPhone in Canada, only Shaw Fibre+ internet and Total TV bundles that cost $175 per month or higher qualify for the deal.

Disney+ features all of Disney’s Marvel TV shows and movies, Star Wars content like Andor, The Santa Clauses, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and more.

Source: Newswire Via: iPhone in Canada