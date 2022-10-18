fbpx
What’s new on Disney+ Canada in November 2022

Amy Adams and Patrick Demsey reunite in Disenchanted

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Oct 18, 20225:23 PM EDT
Amy Adams, Gabriella Baldacchino and Patrick Demsey in Disenchanted.

Disney has announced all of the movies and TV shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in November.

Highlights include the Tim Allen-led The Santa Clauses, Disenchanted starring Amy Adams and the eponymous sequel series to George Lucas’ Willow.

See below for the full list:

November 1st

  • God Forbid: The Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty

November 2nd

  • Donna Hay Christmas (Season 1 premiere)
  • Future Man (Seasons 1-3)
  • Rescue Me (Seasons 1-6)
  • World of Flavor with Big Moe Mason (Season 1 premiere)

November 3rd

  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (premiere)

November 4th

  • The Gift (premiere)
  • Marvel Studios Legends (new episodes focused on Black Panther)

November 9th

  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1 premiere)
  • Revenge of Others (Season 1, two-episode premiere)
  • Save Our Squad with David Beckham (premiere)
  • The Stolen Cup (Robo Mundial) Season 1 Premiere (all episodes)
  • Zootopia+ (Season 1 premiere)

November 11th

  • Fire of Love

November 16th

  • Ben Gri Season 1 (two-episode premiere)
  • Limitless with Chris Hemsworth
  • Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong (Season 1 premiere)
  • The Santa Clauses (Season 1 premiere)
  • Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Season 1 premiere)

November 17th

  • Fleishman is in Trouble

November 18th

  • Best in Snow (Premiere)
  • Breakaway
  • Disenchanted (premiere)
  • ESPN Films Presents: 144
  • June 17th, 1994
  • Marion Jones: Press Pause
  • Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity-Dog (Season 1 premiere)
  • Mickey Mousekersize (Season 1 premiere)
  • Mickey: The Story of a Mouse (premiere)
  • Once Brothers
  • Straight Outta L.A.
  • The Two Escobars
  • Unguarded
  • Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
  • The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse (premiere)
  • You Don’t Know Bo

November 20th

  • Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

November 22nd

  • Welcome to Chippendales

November 23rd

  • Arranged (Season 1)
  • Best in Bridal (Season 1)
  • Big Bet (Season 1)
  • Born This Way (Season 1)
  • Bride & Prejudice (Season 1)
  • Celebrity Ghost Stories (Seasons 5-6)
  • Daddies on Request (Papas Por Encargo) (Season 1 premiere)
  • Evil Genius (Season 1)
  • The First 48 (Seasons 13-14)
  • Kocktails With Khloe (Season 1)
  • Limbo (Season 1 Premiere)
  • My Ghost Story (Season 1)
  • Revenge of Others
  • I Want a Baby

November 25th

  • The Hip Hop Nutcracker (premiere)

November 30th

  • El Club De Los Graves (Season 1 premiere)
  • For Life (Seasons 1-2)

In Canada, a Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Find out what came to Disney+ Canada in October here.

