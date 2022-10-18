What’s new on Disney+ Canada in November 2022

Disney has announced all of the movies and TV shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in November.

Highlights include the Tim Allen-led The Santa Clauses, Disenchanted starring Amy Adams and the eponymous sequel series to George Lucas’ Willow.

See below for the full list:

November 1st

God Forbid: The Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty

November 2nd

Donna Hay Christmas (Season 1 premiere)

Future Man (Seasons 1-3)

Rescue Me (Seasons 1-6)

World of Flavor with Big Moe Mason (Season 1 premiere)

November 3rd

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (premiere)

November 4th

The Gift (premiere)

Marvel Studios Legends (new episodes focused on Black Panther)

November 9th

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1 premiere)

Revenge of Others (Season 1, two-episode premiere)

Save Our Squad with David Beckham (premiere)

The Stolen Cup (Robo Mundial) Season 1 Premiere (all episodes)

Zootopia+ (Season 1 premiere)

November 11th

Fire of Love

November 16th

Ben Gri Season 1 (two-episode premiere)

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong (Season 1 premiere)

The Santa Clauses (Season 1 premiere)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Season 1 premiere)

November 17th

Fleishman is in Trouble

November 18th

Best in Snow (Premiere)

Breakaway

Disenchanted (premiere)

ESPN Films Presents: 144

June 17th, 1994

Marion Jones: Press Pause

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity-Dog (Season 1 premiere)

Mickey Mousekersize (Season 1 premiere)

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse (premiere)

Once Brothers

Straight Outta L.A.

The Two Escobars

Unguarded

Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse (premiere)

You Don’t Know Bo

November 20th

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

November 22nd

Welcome to Chippendales

November 23rd

Arranged (Season 1)

Best in Bridal (Season 1)

Big Bet (Season 1)

Born This Way (Season 1)

Bride & Prejudice (Season 1)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (Seasons 5-6)

Daddies on Request (Papas Por Encargo) (Season 1 premiere)

Evil Genius (Season 1)

The First 48 (Seasons 13-14)

Kocktails With Khloe (Season 1)

Limbo (Season 1 Premiere)

My Ghost Story (Season 1)

Revenge of Others

I Want a Baby

November 25th

The Hip Hop Nutcracker (premiere)

November 30th

El Club De Los Graves (Season 1 premiere)

For Life (Seasons 1-2)

In Canada, a Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: Disney