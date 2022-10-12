Microsoft reveals new Surface Laptop 5 with 12th Gen Intel processor

Microsoft has announced the latest addition to the Surface Laptop family. The new Surface Laptop 5 is the successor to the 2021-released Surface Laptop 4. The Laptop 5 once again comes in two PixelSense display sizes: 13.5-inch and 15-inch.

The 13.5-inch laptop has a 2256 x 1504 pixel screen resolution, while the larger version boasts a 2496 x 1664 pixel resolution display. Both feature Dolby Vision IQ support, alongside 10-point multi-touch.

Both laptops run on 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, while the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 also comes in an optional 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor variant. Interestingly, it seems there’s no AMD-powered option this year. Microsoft says that the “Surface Laptop 5 is over 50 percent more powerful than its predecessor.”

Intel Iris Xe architecture power the graphics, alongside removable 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options. Customers can also pick between 8GB, 16GB and 32GB LPDDR5X RAM for their laptop.

Both, the 13.5-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 have 17-18 hours of battery life on average and come with a 60W power supply. The laptop has one USB-C with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB-A 3.1 port, one 3.5mm headphone jack and one Surface Connect port.

The Surface Laptop 5 supports Microsoft Pen Protocol and is designed to work with the Surface Pen. Notably, it also features two Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos 6 for immersive audio alongside dual far-field Studio Mics for video calls and audio recording.

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 is available in ‘Platinum with Alcantara,’ ‘Sage,’ ‘Matte Black,’ and ‘Sandstone’ colourways, whereas the 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 is available in ‘Platinum’ and ‘Matte Black’ colourways.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 5 starts at $1,449.99 and releases on October 25th.



Keep an eye out on MobileSyrup next month for more coverage of the Surface Laptop 5.

Microsoft also announced the Surface Pro 9, Surface Studio 2+ and several new accessories.

Image credit: Microsoft