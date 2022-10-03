Sony reportedly doesn’t expect supply issues for PS VR2

Sony is putting a lot of resources into PlayStation VR 2, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The report indicated that Sony is looking to launch around two million PS VR2 units by March 2023. This means the company is putting nearly a third of the total PS VR unit sold on sale during the release window.

Sony’s production started in September without supply issues, and the company is also expected to sell more PS5 consoles early next year as well. It’s good to see that supply issues aren’t currently happening, as other parts of the gaming industry are still being affected by supply chain problems.

PS VR2 only works with a PS5, so it’s great that the company is also planning on making more console units as well.

Back in May, Sony reported that it has sold nearly 20 million PS5 consoles. Selling PS VR2 to only two million of those customers might not actually be all that difficult with the new VR headset being highly praised.

The new console has been in short supply in no small part due to semiconductors that are also in hot demand for smartphones, cars and more.

Source: Bloomberg