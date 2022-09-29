fbpx
Resources

Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in October 2022

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 29, 20224:14 PM EDT
0 comments

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in October 2022.

You can view the full list of content below:

October 1st

  • In My Skin: Season 2
  • We Are Black and British
  • Mysteries of Mental Illness
  • The Falconer
  • In Full Voice

October 2nd

  • Moonshine: Season 2
  • Heartland: Season 16
  • The Great Canadian Baking Show
  • Mixed Doubles Curling Super Series – streaming live

October 3rd

  • Call the Midwife: Season 10

October 4th

  • Hodan’s Story

October 5th

  • Paris Paris

October 7th

  • Devil in the Dark
  • Marketplace: Season 50
  • The Next Step: Season 2

October 10th

  • Jamie’s Ultimate Veg

October 11th

  • Woman’s Volleyball World Championship streaming live

October 12th

  • Diggstown: Season 4

October 14th

  • Tribal
  • Travel Man: 48 Hours In…
  • L’essence Des Souvenirs – Itinéraire D’un Apprenti Parfumeur

October 15th

  • The Ravenous (Les Affamés)

October 21st

  • Blindness
  • She Never Died
  • White Elephant
  • Blood Quantum

October 24

  • Come to Daddy
  • Bitten: Seasons 1-3
  • Ridley Road

October 28th

  • 5150 Elm’s Way
  • Call the Midwife: Season 10 Anniversary Special
  • Glorious Holiday

Comments