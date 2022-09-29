Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in October 2022

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in October 2022.
You can view the full list of content below:
October 1st
- In My Skin: Season 2
- We Are Black and British
- Mysteries of Mental Illness
- The Falconer
- In Full Voice
October 2nd
- Moonshine: Season 2
- Heartland: Season 16
- The Great Canadian Baking Show
- Mixed Doubles Curling Super Series – streaming live
October 3rd
- Call the Midwife: Season 10
October 4th
- Hodan’s Story
October 5th
- Paris Paris
October 7th
- Devil in the Dark
- Marketplace: Season 50
- The Next Step: Season 2
October 10th
- Jamie’s Ultimate Veg
October 11th
- Woman’s Volleyball World Championship streaming live
October 12th
- Diggstown: Season 4
October 14th
- Tribal
- Travel Man: 48 Hours In…
- L’essence Des Souvenirs – Itinéraire D’un Apprenti Parfumeur
October 15th
- The Ravenous (Les Affamés)
October 21st
- Blindness
- She Never Died
- White Elephant
- Blood Quantum
October 24
- Come to Daddy
- Bitten: Seasons 1-3
- Ridley Road
October 28th
- 5150 Elm’s Way
- Call the Midwife: Season 10 Anniversary Special
- Glorious Holiday