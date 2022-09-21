Xbox September update adds library revamp, home button colour customization

Xbox has started rolling out its September system update.

To start, the update adds the ability to customize the colour of the Xbox button on your controller. You’ll be able to choose from a variety of hues that mix red, blue and green LEDs. To change colours, visit the Xbox Accessories app on your Xbox console or Windows PC while your controller is connected.

Next up is a revamp of the games library. Now, the ‘Full library view’ in ‘My games and apps’ has been streamlined to give you access to all games you can install and play. This means that all games you own, as well as any you have access to with subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass, will be displayed here.

Meanwhile, you can now select different default installation locations for games and apps. For example, you can choose to store sizeable Xbox Series X/S Optimized games on your expansion card and backwards compatible titles on your external hard drive. Alternatively, the ‘Let Xbox decide’ option will have the console automatically choose where to install content for the fastest drive with available space.

As previously announced, this month’s update also adds noise suppression for party chat.

A more detailed breakdown of the September system update can be found on the Xbox blog.