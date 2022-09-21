Framework, Google partner on modular Chromebook

Google and Framework, the company behind the modular laptop of the same name, partnered to introduce a ‘Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition.’ That means customers looking to get an upgradable laptop running ChromeOS now have a solid option to consider.

The Chromebook Edition comes in grey and sports a “precision formed and milled aluminum housing” with a gear logo on the lid. It weighs in at 1.3kg (about 2.87lbs) and features a 13.5-inch, 3:2 aspect ratio display with a 2256 x 1504 pixel resolution.

The laptop runs a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P CPU with 4+8 cores and 30W sustained performance. It also includes the Titan C security chip that other ChromeOS devices have, which enables Verified Boot. Moreover, the Framework Chromebook will get up to eight years of ChromeOS updates. Plus, it supports running Android apps from the Play Store, access to Linux through Crostini, and Steam (with ChromeOS Alpha).

More importantly, the Framework Chromebook supports expansion cards to customize which ports you have, and upgradable and customizable parts (including memory, storage, and more). Every part of the laptop has a scannable QR code that people can use to find access to documentation and guides for repairs.

For the privacy conscious, the Framework Chromebook also includes built-in privacy switches that cut power to the camera and microphone when you want.

You can pre-order the Framework Chromebook on the Framework website for $1,299 in Canada, although pre-orders require a $100 deposit. The laptop is set to be available starting in December. You can learn more about the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition here.

Images credit: Framework

Source: Framework Via: 9to5Google