Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond are heading to FIFA 23

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is coming to EA Vancouver-developed FIFA 23.

Specifically, Dani Rojas, Sam Obisanya, Roy Kent and the rest of the AFC Richmond English football club will be featured in EA Vancouver’s upcoming sports game.

EA and Warner Bros announced the crossover, and you’ll be able to even have Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as a manager in Career Mode for AFC Richmond or on another team. You can also create your own character and join the AFC Richmond team.

FIFA 24 launches September 27th on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and Windows PS5. EA says that specific will be available in the Series X and PS5 versions of the game.

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jono Temple and more. The first two seasons of the show have already aired on Apple TV+, with the third season still lacking a premiere date.

Image credit: EA

Via: EA