Xbox Series X/S get noise suppression feature

Xbox’s September system update adds a welcome feature: noise suppression for parties.

With it, you’ll be able to filter out unwanted sounds during voice chats, including button clicks, breathing and other background noise. The feature can be toggled by going to ‘Parties & chats’ and selecting ‘Options.’

Another neat new feature is the ability to jump into a game from your friends’ shared captures. This feature leverages Xbox Cloud Gaming to let you instantly boot up a game on mobile or PC.

Finally, the update addresses a variety of issues, including one that desynced players’ controllers from their consoles and another where games failed to launch after using some streaming apps.

The full list of Xbox’s September 2022 system update changes can be found here.

Source: Xbox