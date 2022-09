On this week’s SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke, Brad Bennett, Dean Daley and special guest tech YouTuber Shevon Salmon discuss Apple’s big ‘Far Out’ keynote and also delve into MobileSyrup‘s reviews/hands-ons of all the devices the tech giant showed off, including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro/Max, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Ultra and the AirPods (2nd-Gen).

