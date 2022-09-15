Walmart launches new ‘virtual try-on’ feature for its iOS app

Walmart has announced a new ‘Virtual Try-On’ apparel experience that allows users to virtually wear the retailer’s clothing at home.

The experience allows users to use their own photos to visualize how a certain article of clothing will look on them.

According to the company, the experience is called “Be Your Own Model,” and it “leverages algorithms and intricate machine learning models to simulate how clothing will look on you.”

Walmart says the technology is capable of simulating shadows, fabric draping and where clothing falls on a person’s body shape in seconds.

“For example, a single shirt can come in six different colors, seven different sizes and two sleeve lengths. Our technology captures all the variations and shows how they look uniquely on each individual,” said the company.

Walmart can also scale the technology largely. The feature is available on more than 270,000 articles of clothing across Walmart’s portfolio of exclusive, elevated brands and private brands, including items on the Walmart Marketplace.

As a user, you’ll have to take a photo of yourself from the Walmart app on your smartphone in a well-lit room and share your height. You’ll then be able to view yourself as the model to try out clothing on the Walmart app.

The feature is rolling out now on the Walmart iOS app in the U.S. MobileSyrup has reached out to Walmart regarding Canadian availability.

Learn more about “Be Your Own M0del” and “Virtual Try-On” here.