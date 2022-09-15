iOS 16.1 beta brings battery percentage indicator to iPhone mini and XR

Apple’s iOS 16.1 beta update allows iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR owners to turn on the new battery percentage indicator that was added to other iPhone devices alongside the recent release of iOS 16.

While Apple initially offered the battery percentage indicator option for several years, it ditched the feature back when the iPhone X launched in 2017. However, it’s now making a comeback, though the percentage indicator isn’t flashy and is just a very basic-looking number dropped within the familiar battery indicator.

It’s also strange that the visual battery indicator doesn’t actually change, regardless of how charged the iPhone’s battery is. For example, in the image above, my iPhone 14 Pro Max is at 30 percent and is indicated by a number, but not actually visually in the battery image.

Still, even with its issues, it’s nice that Apple is listening and bringing the numerical battery indicator back.

The next public release of iOS 16 will likely include the ability to add the battery percentage indicator to the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR.

