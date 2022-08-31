fbpx
PlayStation Extended Play deal discounts up to 50 percent off

This sale ends on September 15th

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Aug 31, 20227:04 PM EDT
PlayStation always has some pretty rad deals, and this latest sale offers discounts on games like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, The Quarry, Red Dead Redemption 2, Devil May Cry 5, WWE 2K22 and more.

This sale ends on September 15th. Below are some of the offers:

There are more games on sale that you can check out on the PlayStation Store.

