Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Aug. 15-21]

Amazon Prime Video

Making the Cut (Season 3) [Amazon Original]

Fashion experts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn welcome 10 established designers from around the world as they compete for $1 million to invest in their brand.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 19th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Reality, competition

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 50 minutes each)

Apple TV+

Bad Sisters

The Garvey sisters grow closer after the premature death of their parents.

Bad Sisters was created by Sharon Horgan (Divorce) and stars Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff (Sex Education), Eva Birthistle (The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Penny Dreadful) and Eve Hewson (The Knick).

Apple TV+ release date: August 19th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Dark comedy, thriller

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

Crave

House of the Dragon

Two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, House Targaryen (House of the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen) engages in a deadly civil war.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon was co-created by Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) and stars Paddy Considine (Dead Man’s Shoes), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Olivia Cooke (Sound of Metal), Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) and Rhys Ifans (Elementary).

Crave release: August 21st, 2022 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Fantasy drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

Selena + Chef (Season 4)

Actress and singer Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) continues to discover the joys of cooking with top chefs, with each episode highlighting a different charity.

Crave release: August 18th, 2022 (first three episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Reality, cooking

Runtime: Ten episodes (around half an hour each)

Disney+

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law [Disney+ Original]

Jennifer Walters struggles with her legal career after an accident with her cousin, Bruce Banner/The Hulk, turns her into another big green superhuman.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was created by Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) and stars Regina’s own Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Ginger Gonzaga (Space Force), Josh Segarra (Arrow) and Mark Ruffalo once again reprising his MCU role of Bruce Banner/The Hulk.

It’s worth noting that She-Hulk marks a shift in Marvel’s Disney+ release schedule, as new episodes drop Thursdays now instead of Wednesdays. This will give a bit of space between overlapping Marvel and Star Wars shows, starting with the Rogue One prequel series Andor next month.

Disney+ release: August 18th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Superhero, legal comedy

Runtime: Nine episodes (around half an hour each)

Netflix

The Cuphead Show! Part 2 [Netflix Original]

Cuphead and Mugman deal with pirate adventures, giant peppermints, devilish pitchforks and more.

Based on Canadian developer Studio MDHR’s hit Cuphead video game, The Cuphead Show! was developed by Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse) and features the voices of Tru Valentino (The Rookie), Frank Todaro (Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy), Grey DeLisle (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?).

Netflix Canada premiere date: August 19th, 2022

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 13 episodes (11 to 26 minutes each)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe [Netflix Original]

He-Man and his squad must fulfill their destinies to stop Skeletor from controlling the universe.

A reimagining of the 1983 series of the same name, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe was developed by Robert David (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and features the voices of Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man), Kimberly Brooks (Voltron: Legendary Defender), David Kaye (Ratchet & Clank), Benjamin Diskin (The Seven Deadly Sins) and Roger Craig Smith (Sonic the Hedgehog).

Netflix Canada premiere date: August 18th, 2022

Genre: Animated, superhero

Runtime: Eight episodes (25 to 26 minutes each)

Inside the Mind of a Cat [Netflix Original]

Cat experts peel back the crazy layers of our feline friends.

Netflix Canada premiere date: August 18th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 7 minutes

Look Both Ways [Netflix Original]

On the night of her college graduation, Natalie’s life diverges into two different realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and returns to her hometown, and another in which she pursues her career in Los Angeles.

Look Both Ways was directed by Wanuri Kahiu (From a Whisper) and stars Lili Reinhart (Riverdale), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), David Corenswet (The Politician), Aisha Dee (Veep) and Luke Wilson (Legally Blonde).

It’s worth noting that parts of the movie were filmed in Vancouver.

Netflix Canada premiere date: August 17th, 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes

Tekken: Bloodline [Netflix Original]

Hot-tempered fighter Jin Kazama loses his home to a powerful enemy, leading him to train under his grandfather, Heihachi, while waiting for a shot at revenge.

Tekken: Bloodline is based on the popular Tekken fighting game series from Bandai Namco.

Netflix Canada premiere date: August 18th, 2022

Genre: Anime

Runtime: Six episodes (23 to 29 minutes each)

