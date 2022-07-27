New on Crave: August 2022

Bell announced a ton of new content coming to Crave in August (and quite a few things leaving the platform, too). You can check out the full list of items below.

Crave subscriptions starts at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

August 1st

Industry: Season 2 @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

August 2nd

CTV News’ The Convey: Reporter’s Notebook By Glen McGregor

August 5th

Ridiculousness: Season 26

Roast Battle Canada: Season 2

Parallel Mothers — HBO + Movies

Fireheart — HBO + Movies

Nightmare Alley — HBO + Movies

August 6th

Angry Birds: Episodes 1-32 @6am ET

August 12th

Republic of Doyle: Seasons 1-6

Sanctuary: Seasons 1-4

How to Eat Fried Worms — Starz / HBO + Movies

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2

Belfast — HBO + Movies

After Yang — HBO + Movies

August 13th

The Princess @8pm ET — HBO + Movies

August 14th

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz

August 17th

Drag Race Philippines: Season 1, Episodes 1-2 @7am ET

August 19th

Catfish: Season 8F

Catfish UK: Season 2

Pan’s Labyrinth — Starz



Journey 2: The Mysterious Island — Starz / HBO + Movies

Mean Streets — Starz

Pitch Perfect — Starz

The Eyes of Tammy Faye — HBO + Movies

The Trip to Greece — HBO + Movies

The Wolf and the Lion — HBO + Movies

August 21st

House of the Dragon @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

August 25th

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 3, Episode 1

August 26th

Death on the Nile — HBO + Movies

The Secret Garden (1993) — HBO + Movies

American Underdog — HBO + Movies

Sophie Buddle: Smile, Baby

Miami Vice — Starz

The Secret Garden (1993) — Starz

Leaving Crave

It’s Complicated (August 4th)

Lion (August 9th)

Enchantimals: Secrets of Snow Valley (August 14th)

I Propose We Never See Each Other Again After Tonight (August 21st)

Wonder Woman 1984 (August 21st)

Wonder Woman 1984 (August 21st) Yes Man (August 21st)

Untouchable (August 21st)

19-2 Seasons: 13 (August 31st)

Arab Blues (August 31st)

Before You Know It (August 31st)

Beginners (August 31st)

Framing John Delorean (August 31st)

Girl (August 31st)

Greener Grass (August 31st)

Holmes (August 31st)

Holmes for the Holiday (August 31st)

Odd Man Rush (August 31st)

Spiral (August 31st)

The Doorman (August 31st)

The Goldbergs: Seasons 1-5 (August 31st)

The Rest of Us (August 31st)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009) (August 31st)

2 Guns (August 31st)

300: Rise of An Empire (August 31st)

A Scanner Darkly, (August 31st)

Across the Line (August 31st)

American Pie 2 (August 31st)

American Reunion (August 31st)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (August 31st)

Being Julia (August 31st)

Blindness (August 31st)

Born to be Blue (August 31st)

Happythankyoumoreplease (August 31st)

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (August 31st)

The Day After Tomorrow (August 31st)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison (August 31st)

Wow! Wow! Wubbzy!: Season 2 (August 31st)

Watchman: Director’s Cut (August 31st)

Image credit: Bell