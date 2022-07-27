New on Crave: August 2022

Bell announced a ton of new content coming to Crave in August (and quite a few things leaving the platform, too). You can check out the full list of items below.
Crave subscriptions starts at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.
August 1st
- Industry: Season 2 @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
August 2nd
- CTV News’ The Convey: Reporter’s Notebook By Glen McGregor
August 5th
- Ridiculousness: Season 26
- Roast Battle Canada: Season 2
- Parallel Mothers — HBO + Movies
- Fireheart — HBO + Movies
- Nightmare Alley — HBO + Movies
August 6th
- Angry Birds: Episodes 1-32 @6am ET
August 12th
- Republic of Doyle: Seasons 1-6
- Sanctuary: Seasons 1-4
- How to Eat Fried Worms — Starz / HBO + Movies
- RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2
- Belfast — HBO + Movies
- After Yang — HBO + Movies
August 13th
- The Princess @8pm ET — HBO + Movies
August 14th
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz
August 17th
- Drag Race Philippines: Season 1, Episodes 1-2 @7am ET
August 19th
- Catfish: Season 8F
- Catfish UK: Season 2
- Pan’s Labyrinth — Starz
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island — Starz / HBO + Movies
- Mean Streets — Starz
- Pitch Perfect — Starz
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye — HBO + Movies
- The Trip to Greece — HBO + Movies
- The Wolf and the Lion — HBO + Movies
August 21st
- House of the Dragon @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
August 25th
- Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 3, Episode 1
August 26th
- Death on the Nile — HBO + Movies
- The Secret Garden (1993) — HBO + Movies
- American Underdog — HBO + Movies
- Sophie Buddle: Smile, Baby
- Miami Vice — Starz
- The Secret Garden (1993) — Starz
Leaving Crave
- It’s Complicated (August 4th)
- Lion (August 9th)
- Enchantimals: Secrets of Snow Valley (August 14th)
- I Propose We Never See Each Other Again After Tonight (August 21st)
Wonder Woman 1984 (August 21st)
- Yes Man (August 21st)
- Untouchable (August 21st)
- 19-2 Seasons: 13 (August 31st)
- Arab Blues (August 31st)
- Before You Know It (August 31st)
- Beginners (August 31st)
- Framing John Delorean (August 31st)
- Girl (August 31st)
- Greener Grass (August 31st)
- Holmes (August 31st)
- Holmes for the Holiday (August 31st)
- Odd Man Rush (August 31st)
- Spiral (August 31st)
- The Doorman (August 31st)
- The Goldbergs: Seasons 1-5 (August 31st)
- The Rest of Us (August 31st)
- The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009) (August 31st)
- 2 Guns (August 31st)
- 300: Rise of An Empire (August 31st)
- A Scanner Darkly, (August 31st)
- Across the Line (August 31st)
- American Pie 2 (August 31st)
- American Reunion (August 31st)
- Beasts of the Southern Wild (August 31st)
- Being Julia (August 31st)
- Blindness (August 31st)
- Born to be Blue (August 31st)
- Happythankyoumoreplease (August 31st)
- Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (August 31st)
- The Day After Tomorrow (August 31st)
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison (August 31st)
- Wow! Wow! Wubbzy!: Season 2 (August 31st)
- Watchman: Director’s Cut (August 31st)
