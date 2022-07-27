fbpx
New on Crave: August 2022

Check out the shows and movies hitting Crave this August

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jul 27, 20223:39 PM EDT
Bell announced a ton of new content coming to Crave in August (and quite a few things leaving the platform, too). You can check out the full list of items below.

Crave subscriptions starts at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

August 1st

  • Industry: Season 2 @9pm ET — HBO + Movies 

August 2nd

  • CTV News’ The Convey: Reporter’s Notebook By Glen McGregor

August 5th

  • Ridiculousness: Season 26
  • Roast Battle Canada: Season 2
  • Parallel Mothers — HBO + Movies 
  • Fireheart — HBO + Movies 
  • Nightmare Alley — HBO + Movies 

August 6th

  • Angry Birds: Episodes 1-32 @6am ET

August 12th

  • Republic of Doyle: Seasons 1-6
  • Sanctuary: Seasons 1-4
  • How to Eat Fried Worms — Starz / HBO + Movies
  • RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2
  • Belfast — HBO + Movies 
  • After Yang — HBO + Movies 

August 13th

  • The Princess @8pm ET — HBO + Movies 

August 14th

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz 

August 17th

  • Drag Race Philippines: Season 1, Episodes 1-2 @7am ET

August 19th

  • Catfish: Season 8F
  • Catfish UK: Season 2
  • Pan’s Labyrinth — Starz
  • Journey 2: The Mysterious Island — Starz / HBO + Movies
  • Mean Streets — Starz
  • Pitch Perfect — Starz 
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye — HBO + Movies 
  • The Trip to Greece — HBO + Movies
  • The Wolf and the Lion — HBO + Movies

August 21st

  • House of the Dragon @9pm ET — HBO + Movies 

August 25th

  • Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 3, Episode 1

August 26th

  • Death on the Nile — HBO + Movies
  • The Secret Garden (1993) — HBO + Movies
  • American Underdog — HBO + Movies
  • Sophie Buddle: Smile, Baby
  • Miami Vice — Starz 
  • The Secret Garden (1993) — Starz 

Leaving Crave

  • It’s Complicated (August 4th)
  • Lion (August 9th)
  • Enchantimals: Secrets of Snow Valley (August 14th)
  • I Propose We Never See Each Other Again After Tonight (August 21st)
    Wonder Woman 1984 (August 21st)
  • Yes Man (August 21st)
  • Untouchable (August 21st)
  • 19-2 Seasons: 13 (August 31st)
  • Arab Blues (August 31st)
  • Before You Know It (August 31st)
  • Beginners (August 31st)
  • Framing John Delorean (August 31st)
  • Girl (August 31st)
  • Greener Grass (August 31st)
  • Holmes (August 31st)
  • Holmes for the Holiday (August 31st)
  • Odd Man Rush (August 31st)
  • Spiral (August 31st)
  • The Doorman (August 31st)
  • The Goldbergs: Seasons 1-5 (August 31st)
  • The Rest of Us (August 31st)
  • The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009) (August 31st)
  • 2 Guns (August 31st)
  • 300: Rise of An Empire (August 31st)
  • A Scanner Darkly, (August 31st)
  • Across the Line (August 31st)
  • American Pie 2 (August 31st)
  • American Reunion (August 31st)
  • Beasts of the Southern Wild (August 31st)
  • Being Julia (August 31st)
  • Blindness (August 31st)
  • Born to be Blue (August 31st)
  • Happythankyoumoreplease (August 31st)
  • Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (August 31st)
  • The Day After Tomorrow (August 31st)
  • Van Wilder: Party Liaison (August 31st)
  • Wow! Wow! Wubbzy!: Season 2 (August 31st)
  • Watchman: Director’s Cut (August 31st)

