iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 releasing September 16

All of Apple’s new operating system updates except for macOS Big Sur are releasing on September 16th.
That means iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 are dropping at some point tomorrow.
These updates bring several interesting new features to each operating system, and you can read about them below:
iOS 14
For the breakdown on iOS 14 — which runs on an iPhone 6s or newer — and what to expect from the new operating system, check out our prior reporting.
watchOS 7
If you have an Apple Watch compatible with watchOS 7, you can read more about the update here. watchOS 7 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 and above.
iPadOS 14
The latest iPad update makes the Apple Pencil more powerful and also helps the operating system get out of the way of your work. You can read more about it here.
tvOS 14
This is a smaller update, but a new picture-in-picture mode is coming to Apple’s set-top box operating system. You can find more information about tvOS 14 here.
Apple hasn’t shared when macOS Big Sur, its desktop operating system, is going to release, but it still seems likely that it will happen at some point this fall.
