GM to expand Super Cruise driver-assist system to more roads and vehicles

General Motors (GM) has announced that it is expanding its Super Cruise hands-free advanced driver-assist system (ADAS) by the end of year to cover over 400,000 miles (roughly 643737 KM) of roads and highways across the United States and Canada.

ADAS, which launched in 2017 with the Cadillac CT6, uses adaptive cruise control to navigate LiDAR-enabled maps using real-time positioning, cameras, and sensors and will soon be available in over 20 GM vehicles, including Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV, Chevy Silverado EV, Blazer EV and more.

Until now, the feature’s Hands-Free Driving functionality was only available on major highways but is now expanding to non-divided state and federal highways and main roads that connect smaller cities and towns, including US Route 66 (The Mother Road), CA Route 1 (Pacific Coast Highway), US Route 1 (Overseas Highway) and the Trans-Canada Highway.

“This expansion will enable Super Cruise to work on some additional divided highways, but the big news is this the bulk of the expansion will allow Super Cruise to operate on non-divided highways,” said David Craig, GM’s chief of maps. “These non-divided highways are typically the state and federal highways… that connect the smaller cities and townships across the US and Canada.”

The expansion will be available as a free over-the-air (OTA) update on 2022 models built on the VIP architecture later this year, while 2023 models are likely to come with the expansion pre-installed.

“GM is all in when it comes to accessible advanced driver assistance technology. We are adding Super Cruise to more vehicles than ever, and on more roads for more customers to experience,” said Mario Maiorana, GM chief engineer, Super Cruise. “We are pursuing what we believe to be the most comprehensive path to autonomy in the industry with responsible deployment of automated driving technology like Super Cruise at the core of what we do.”

Source: GM