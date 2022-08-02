PlayStation 5 bundle with a red controller in stock at Shoppers Drug Mart

If you’re still looking to pick up a PlayStation 5 but haven’t been able to secure the sought-after console yet, Shoppers Drug Mart currently has the Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation 5 bundle with a red DualSense controller in stock.

It’s worth noting that this is the disc version of the PS5 that costs $794.98. Shoppers is offering free shipping, alongside 11,910 PC Optimum points for the order. As usual, there’s a limit of one console per household.

Click here to head to the product page on Shoppers.

This story will be updated when the console is no longer available.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Shoppers Drug Mart