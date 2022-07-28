New on Netflix, Disney+, Crave and Prime Video in August

Netflix Canada, Crave, Prime Video and Disney+ are four of the biggest streaming services available in Canada. Of course, there are smaller platforms like Apple TV+ (which features huge hits like Severance and Ted Lasso), Out TV Go, and Hayu, but with this roundup, we’re focusing on the four major ones.
This August, each of these streaming services features stand-out movies and shows that are worth checking out.
Netflix Canada
Here’s the full list of Netflix Canada content hitting the app.
The Sandman — August 5th
Locke & Key: Season 3 — August 10th
Day Shift — August 12th
Wonder Woman 1984 — August 15th
Tekken: Bloodline — August 18th
The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 — August 19th
Disney +
Here’s the full list of Disney+ content hitting the streaming service.
Lightyear — August 3rd
Prey — August 5th
I Am Groot — August 10th
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law — August 17th
Andor — August 31st
Crave
Here’s the full list of Crave content landing on the platform in August.
Industry: season 2 — August 1st
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2 — August 12th
The Princess — August 13th
House of the Dragons — August 21st
Prime Video
Here’s the full list of everything hitting Prime video in August.
Thirteen Lives — August 5th
A League of Their Own — August 12th
Samaritan — August 26th
Image credit: Marvel Entertainment