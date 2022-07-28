New on Netflix, Disney+, Crave and Prime Video in August

Netflix Canada, Crave, Prime Video and Disney+ are four of the biggest streaming services available in Canada. Of course, there are smaller platforms like Apple TV+ (which features huge hits like Severance and Ted Lasso), Out TV Go, and Hayu, but with this roundup, we’re focusing on the four major ones.

This August, each of these streaming services features stand-out movies and shows that are worth checking out.

Netflix Canada

Here’s the full list of Netflix Canada content hitting the app.

The Sandman — August 5th

Locke & Key: Season 3 — August 10th

Day Shift — August 12th

Wonder Woman 1984 — August 15th

Tekken: Bloodline — August 18th

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 — August 19th

Disney +

Here’s the full list of Disney+ content hitting the streaming service.



Lightyear — August 3rd

Prey — August 5th

I Am Groot — August 10th

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law — August 17th

Andor — August 31st

Crave

Here’s the full list of Crave content landing on the platform in August.

Industry: season 2 — August 1st

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2 — August 12th

The Princess — August 13th

House of the Dragons — August 21st

Prime Video

Here’s the full list of everything hitting Prime video in August.

Thirteen Lives — August 5th

A League of Their Own — August 12th

Samaritan — August 26th

Image credit: Marvel Entertainment