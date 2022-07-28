fbpx
Resources

New on Netflix, Disney+, Crave and Prime Video in August

Netflix and Disney+ have a ton of new content coming out in August

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jul 28, 20228:08 PM EDT
0 comments

Netflix Canada, Crave, Prime Video and Disney+ are four of the biggest streaming services available in Canada. Of course, there are smaller platforms like Apple TV+ (which features huge hits like Severance and Ted Lasso), Out TV Go, and Hayu, but with this roundup, we’re focusing on the four major ones.

This August, each of these streaming services features stand-out movies and shows that are worth checking out.

Netflix Canada

Here’s the full list of Netflix Canada content hitting the app.

The Sandman — August 5th

Locke & Key: Season 3 — August 10th 

Day Shift — August 12th 

Wonder Woman 1984 — August 15th 

Tekken: Bloodline — August 18th 

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 — August 19th 

Disney +

Here’s the full list of Disney+ content hitting the streaming service.

Lightyear — August 3rd 

Prey — August 5th 

I Am Groot — August 10th 

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law — August 17th 

Andor — August 31st

Crave

Here’s the full list of Crave content landing on the platform in August.

Industry: season 2 — August 1st 

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 2 — August 12th 

The Princess — August 13th 

House of the Dragons — August 21st 

Prime Video

Here’s the full list of everything hitting Prime video in August.

Thirteen Lives — August 5th 

A League of Their Own — August 12th 

Samaritan — August 26th 

Image credit: Marvel Entertainment 

Comments